Karnataka: Man kills son with special needs before ending his own life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Depressed over health issues, a 41-year old auto driver killed his 10-year-old son with special needs and then hung himself in Sampangiram Nagar on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Suresh and his son Uday Sai.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 6.30 am and Suresh pushed his son into water sump and closed the top. Later he went to Sheshadripuram railway track and ended his life by hanging to a tree.

Suresh's wife Lakshmi who was asleep when this happened, woke up and searched for Uday. As she didn't find him anywhere, she alerted the neighbours who found the body in the water sump. She then alerted the police who came to know that Suresh ended his life.

Lakshmi told the police that Suresh was suffering from depression as thier son was specially challenged by birth and Suresh also had spinal cord issues. He was unable to take care of the treatment and discussed that he would end his life along with his son. But Lakshmi had ignored his talk and she quit her job recently to take care of Uday. Based on her statement a case of murder has been filed and further investigations are on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)