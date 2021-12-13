Kolar police order probe into alleged burning of religious books

By Express News Service

KOLAR: The Kolar District Police has ordered a probe into an incident in which a group of locals from Hanumanapalya allegedly burnt religious books being distributed by members of the Christian community.

The Superintendent of Police Dekka Kishore Babu said he has sent a preliminary report to higher officials and ordered for a detailed probe. However, no complaint has been filed, he said.

According to police, on Saturday, locals objected to the distribution of Christian religious books in the village. They handed over four people to the police and allegedly set fire to the books they were distributing. However, the police who made an inquiry into the incident said that there was no attempt to convert the villagers and they were let off.

This incident was reported amidst apprehensions expressed by the Christian community over the government's plans to table an anti-conversion bill in the winter session of the Karnataka assembly which commenced on Monday in Belagavi.