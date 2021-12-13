STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Navy is self-reliant and at front end of technology, says Vice Admiral at Gen Thimayya Museum

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta was speaking at the General Thimayya Museum in Madikeri after inaugurating the INS Shivalik (F47) ship module installed at the premises

Published: 13th December 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta unfurled the module of INS Shivalik at General Thimayya Museum in Madikeri (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Pragna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: “The first indigenous warship was built by the Indian Navy in the 1960s and the concept of Atmanirbhar was upheld even then. In the near future, 39 out of the 41 Navy ships will be built in Indian shipyards, proving the self-reliance of the Indian Navy and the Indian Defense Forces,” said Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. He was speaking at the General Thimayya Museum in Madikeri after inaugurating the INS Shivalik (F47) ship module installed at the premises.

“It is my privilege and honour to be in the town and district that boasts of many military men,” he shared. He applauded the efforts of the General Thimayya and FMKM Cariappa Forum and the district administration for the efforts in establishing the museum. “This respect for the military, heritage and tradition will motivate many youngsters,” he added.

After offering reverence to the martyred soldiers at the War Memorial in the museum premises, the Vice Admiral unfurled the 24-feet INS Shivalik ship module, which has been gifted and installed at the museum by the Indian Navy.

“INS Shivalik is an indigenous ship that is a stealth frigate built in the Mazagon Dock. India has four public sector Defense shipyards in Mumbai, Kolkota, Goa and Vishakapatanam. The Kochi shipyard is also capable of making warships and INS Virat was built there. The Navy is at the front end of technology and has great scope to take in quality youth,” he added. He explained the functioning of the Navy to youngsters, saying that the AK230 Navy gun mount, which is still used in some of the Navy ships, has been donated to the museum. A module of the Sindhughosh Class submarine has also been gifted by the Navy. He appreciated the efforts of Rear Admiral IB Uthaiah (a native of Kodagu) for his efforts in bringing in the Navy equipment to the museum in the district.

The submarine gifted by the Navy was unfurled by Rear Admiral IB Uthaiah.

Forum president Retired Col. KC Subbaiah narrated the story of establishing the museum in Madikeri and recalled the contribution of late former Chief Defense Staff Bipin Rawat to the museum. A minute of silence was observed in reverence of former CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and other soldiers who were killed in the recent chopper crash.

Forum convener Retired Major Nanjappa, DC BC Sateesha, Retired Lt. General Thimmaiah, Retired Major Gen KP Nanjappa, Kannada and Culture department director KT Darshan, SP Kshama Mishra and other dignitaries from the Indian Navy were present at the event. The traditional Odikatthi was gifted by the forum members to the Vice Admiral and Rear Admiral.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta General Thimayya Museum Madikeri
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp