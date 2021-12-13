Navy is self-reliant and at front end of technology, says Vice Admiral at Gen Thimayya Museum

Pragna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: “The first indigenous warship was built by the Indian Navy in the 1960s and the concept of Atmanirbhar was upheld even then. In the near future, 39 out of the 41 Navy ships will be built in Indian shipyards, proving the self-reliance of the Indian Navy and the Indian Defense Forces,” said Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. He was speaking at the General Thimayya Museum in Madikeri after inaugurating the INS Shivalik (F47) ship module installed at the premises.

“It is my privilege and honour to be in the town and district that boasts of many military men,” he shared. He applauded the efforts of the General Thimayya and FMKM Cariappa Forum and the district administration for the efforts in establishing the museum. “This respect for the military, heritage and tradition will motivate many youngsters,” he added.

After offering reverence to the martyred soldiers at the War Memorial in the museum premises, the Vice Admiral unfurled the 24-feet INS Shivalik ship module, which has been gifted and installed at the museum by the Indian Navy.

“INS Shivalik is an indigenous ship that is a stealth frigate built in the Mazagon Dock. India has four public sector Defense shipyards in Mumbai, Kolkota, Goa and Vishakapatanam. The Kochi shipyard is also capable of making warships and INS Virat was built there. The Navy is at the front end of technology and has great scope to take in quality youth,” he added. He explained the functioning of the Navy to youngsters, saying that the AK230 Navy gun mount, which is still used in some of the Navy ships, has been donated to the museum. A module of the Sindhughosh Class submarine has also been gifted by the Navy. He appreciated the efforts of Rear Admiral IB Uthaiah (a native of Kodagu) for his efforts in bringing in the Navy equipment to the museum in the district.

The submarine gifted by the Navy was unfurled by Rear Admiral IB Uthaiah.

Forum president Retired Col. KC Subbaiah narrated the story of establishing the museum in Madikeri and recalled the contribution of late former Chief Defense Staff Bipin Rawat to the museum. A minute of silence was observed in reverence of former CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and other soldiers who were killed in the recent chopper crash.

Forum convener Retired Major Nanjappa, DC BC Sateesha, Retired Lt. General Thimmaiah, Retired Major Gen KP Nanjappa, Kannada and Culture department director KT Darshan, SP Kshama Mishra and other dignitaries from the Indian Navy were present at the event. The traditional Odikatthi was gifted by the forum members to the Vice Admiral and Rear Admiral.