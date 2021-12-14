244 children trafficked to Bengaluru had fake Aadhaar cards  

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU : Human traffickers are bringing in minors to Bengaluru for work by manipulating details on Aadhaar cards. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have detected 244 such cases this year at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station alone.

Superintendent of Police, GRP, D.R. Siri Gowri, told TNIE that the lamination on Aadhaar cards was proving handy for those indulging in such activities.

“The age details in original Aadhaar cards are being manipulated and handed over to the kids brought by traffickers so that it appears they are above 18 years,” she said. When the children are spoken to individually, they reveal a different age, she said.

It is also not clear if the names too have been changed and the cards are being misused to bring in migrants from neighbouring countries, the SP added.

M P Rashmi, Programme manager, Bengaluru unit of Childline India Foundation, said that a quick glance at these cards reveal they are fake.

“In most of the cases, the birth date and month are both given as ‘1’. How can so many of them be born on the same day?” she questioned.

“Seventy per cent of them are from Bihar followed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. A few were from Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand and Karnataka too. Those who are 14 or 15 years are shown as 20 years odl in these cards,” she said.

The SP said that if the UIDAI shared the data with them, it could help them crosscheck and identify cases easily.

However, top officials at UIDAI ruled that out completely stating that they were bound to secrecy under various sections of the Aadhaar Act.

A senior official also said that the QR code on the card could be scanned using specific apps to check the authenticity of the card.

Father Verghese Palli, Executive Director of BOSCO and director of Railway Childline said that the only way to eradicate child labour is to curb it at the starting point itself.