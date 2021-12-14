Amid upstick in cases, Covid testing counters set up in Hampi to check tourists

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: With cases of Covid-19 showing a slight spike across several parts of India, the local administration in Hampi is taking all precautions to curtail the spread of the virus.

It has once again set up Covid-19 testing counters near the entrance of the Hampi monument complex.

Vijayanagara district has been recording low Covid-19 cases since the past two weeks, but as tourists from across the country visit Hampi, the administration has decided to take strict steps.

Swab testing will be done on need basis, a health official said. District Health Officer Dr Janardhana H L said the district is conducting 2,000-plus tests daily, with the focus on Hampi.

“Tourists throng Hampi every year-end, and numbers go up in December and January. Despite restrictions, we see a good number of visitors during weekends, so we will keep a close watch and in case we spot any tourists with symptoms, we shall direct them to take a test.

The results will be shared within three days on their mobiles. Mobile units can also be used for testing people living near Hampi,” he said.

So far, Ballari and Vijayanagar have recorded 97,000 positive cases and currently, there are 132 active cases. The administration is also speeding up the vaccination drive.