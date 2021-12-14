BJP and Congress get 11 seats in Karnataka MLC elections, JDS gets two

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP and Congress both settled with 11 each and JDS two seats in the MLC polls results that were announced on Tuesday late evening.

The ruling BJP made big gains in the elections to the 25 legislative council seats from 20 local bodies constituencies by winning 11 seats. The BJP had contested from 20 seats. The opposition, Congress, also managed to do well by retaining 11 of the 14 seats it had won in the council elections in 2015.

In the keenly contested election to legislative Council from Mysuru-Chamrajnagar constituency, JDS' CN Manje Gowda defeated BJP candidate by five votes.

Though BJP candidate R Raghu managed to maintain 160 votes lead in first preferential votes, the JDS candidate managed to finish second securing highest second preferential votes. The results of Mysuru-Chamarajanagar to be announced late Tuesday night.

While the final round of counting of votes is underway, the ruling BJP leaders is said to be winning by 11 seats. The party is likely to get the support of independents, making them to get majority in the 75-member Upper House.

"After many years we will be getting the majority in the Upper House," said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Janendra.

Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwanthnarayan said the BJP gained more strength in the council and that will enable the government to bring in new programmes and laws without any hassle. This will further strengthen the government to provide a pro-people administration, he added.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the results of the council elections are an indication that the Congress wave has begun in the state and the party roots are getting stronger again here. The Congress had contested in 20 seats.

The Janata Dal (Secular) that had contested in six seats in the Old Mysuru region suffered a big jolt as the party managed to win just one seat. Dr Suraj Revanna, son of former minister HD Revanna, won the council seat from the local body constituency in Hassan.

