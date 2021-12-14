Blow to JDS in North Karnataka as ex-MLA Konaraddi quits

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The exit of former Navalgund MLA N H Konaraddi from the JDS has come as a huge blow to the regional party, especially in North Karnataka, and in all likelihood, affect its electoral prospects in the region.

Konaraddi has hinted that he will join the Congress and seek a ticket to contest the 2023 Assembly election.

According to sources in the know of the developments, sidelining of JDS leaders and poor support from the party top brass are the reason for leaders from Dharwad district quitting the party.

On Monday, Konaraddi said he has been advised by his supporters to join the Congress. A close aide of the former MLA said that Konaraddi was upset with senior JDS leaders.

“When the JDS was not doing good in the region, especially after the recent defeat in the Sindagi and Hanagal bypolls, several leaders, including Konaraddi, were planning to move out. Konaraddi has to think fast if he has to win again. He is not sure of winning on a JDS ticket as he is losing touch with voters,” opined a political analyst.

With Konaraddi quitting the JDS, Basavaraj Horatti is now the only prominent party leader in Dharwad. Horatti, being the current Chairman of the Legislative Council, is out of active politics.

It was Horatti who gave a break to Konaraddi under the leadership of Ramakrishana Hegde.

In later years, Konaraddi grew as a close aide of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and former CM H D Kumaraswamy. He also served as political secretary to Kumaraswamy until last year.

He resigned owing to the party’s poor show in the Hubballi-Dharwad urban local body polls.

“Several JDS leaders, including Horatti, have requested Konaraddi not to quit the party. Konaraddi fears he may lose if he contests on a JDS ticket in the 2023 polls. He is having trust issues with Kumaraswamy,” said a JDS leader from Dharwad.

In 2019, another JDS leader from Dharwad, Rajanna Koravi, joined the BJP.

During the last Assembly elections, Kumaraswamy had rented out a house in Hubballi hoping to rebuild the party. But he vacated the house soon after the elections.

