Don’t push Kannada in higher classes: HC to Bommai government, state varsities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government and universities not to precipitate the matter of making Kannada a compulsory language in higher education, based on the purported implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after hearing the petitions filed by the Samskrita Bharathi Karnataka Trust and Shivakumar KG and others, studying at Vijaya College at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru.

Advocate Sridhar Prabhu, representing the petitioner-students, argued that college admissions are over and universities are insisting that colleges send their admission lists for finalisation of admissions.

Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor-General of India MB Naragund submitted that he is not able to get instructions from the Union Government on its stand over making Kannada a compulsory language, in compliance with directions issued by the court.

Orally observing that students are suffering because of this issue, the court gave time to clear the stand of the Union of India on issues involved in the writ petitions, questioning the implementation of Kannada in undergraduate courses.

Adjourning the hearing to December 16, 2021, the court said the state government and universities should not precipitate the matter.