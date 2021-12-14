STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Don’t push Kannada in higher classes: HC to Bommai government, state varsities

The court passed the order after hearing the petitions filed by the Samskrita Bharathi Karnataka Trust and Shivakumar KG and others, studying at Vijaya College at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru. 

Published: 14th December 2021 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government and universities not to precipitate the matter of making Kannada a compulsory language in higher education, based on the purported implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after hearing the petitions filed by the Samskrita Bharathi Karnataka Trust and Shivakumar KG and others, studying at Vijaya College at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru. 

Advocate Sridhar Prabhu, representing the petitioner-students, argued that college admissions are over and universities are insisting that colleges send their admission lists for finalisation of admissions. 

Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor-General of India MB Naragund submitted that he is not able to get instructions from the Union Government on its stand over making Kannada a compulsory language, in compliance with directions issued by the court. 

Orally observing that students are suffering because of this issue, the court gave time to clear the stand of the Union of India on issues involved in the writ petitions, questioning the implementation of Kannada in undergraduate courses. 

Adjourning the hearing to December 16, 2021, the court said the state government and universities should not precipitate the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Kannada National Education Policy 2020 Samskrita Bharathi Karnataka Trust
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp