HC: Council poll results from Bengaluru subject to outcome of plea 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Karnataka High Court on Monday modified the restrictions imposed by a single-judge bench which had directed that the results of the elections to the Council from the Bengaluru urbal local bodies cannot be declared without prior permission of the court.

The court was dealing with a petition filed by Congress candidate Yusuf Sharif and others questioning the voting rights of 15 members nominated to the local bodies.

Disposing the appeal filed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) contending that the order of the single-judge bench amounts to interference in the election process, a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magdum said that the results of the election can be announced.

However, it will be subject to the final outcome of the writ petition pending before the single-judge bench, the court added.

Permitting the conduct of elections to the Legislative Council from the Bengaluru urban local bodies constituency, the single-judge bench had imposed a rider that the votes of the 15 nominated members of three town municipal councils of Bommasandra, Attibele and Anekal should be placed in a sealed cover and the result should not be declared without the leave of the court.

The judge also ruled that a separate ballot box be kept for the 15 members and their votes be kept in sealed cover.

The ECI had moved the court against the order.