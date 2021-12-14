Hope despite Omicron: Active COVID cases, mortality rate sliding in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Karnataka witnessed a higher number of discharges than the new Covid-19 cases reported on Monday, a trend that is becoming rare, delivering a reminder that the pandemic is far from behind us, especially with the fear of new variants entering the population.

The health department data, however, does show a marked improvement in terms of active cases and mortality rate falling, while recovery rate is rising and positivity rate is dropping — although the last has yet to go below the lowest of 4.63 per cent, as on April 4 this year, when the second wave was intensifying across the state.

The highest positivity rate (the number of people testing positive per hundred being tested) that Karnataka saw was 12.54 per cent on September 27, 2020.

The rate dropped post the first wave to the lowest, but picked up again to reach peak positivity rate of 8.81 per cent on June 4, 2021 during the second wave — an indication that there were fewer people testing positive in the second wave compared to the first.

The positivity rate, which has mostly been on a decline since then, reached 5.49 per cent on Monday, which means there is still a distance to go to fall lower than 4.63 per cent recorded on April 4 this year.

Although deaths in absolute numbers stand at 38,268 across Karnataka since the pandemic struck the state on March 8 last year, the mortality rate stands at just 1.27 per cent.

Mortality rate is the percentage of total number of fatalities to the total number of people having tested positive for Covid-19 through the 645 days of the pandemic.

The mortality rate was 2.08 per cent as on July 17, 2020, after which it has dropped to the current level.

However, the health department has been desperately trying to bring the rate down to below 1 per cent.

The number of active cases — the number of patients currently under treatment at the given time — on Monday stands at 7,236 across the state.

This was a whopping 6,05,494 on May 15, which was the highest number of active cases at any given time through the pandemic in Karnataka.

While this peak of active cases was in the second wave, the first wave witnessed its highest number of active cases on October 10, 2020, when the figure was 1,20,929.

From May 15 this year, the number of active cases saw a steady fall till July 27, 2021, to 22,487.

It recorded 96.28 per cent drop from a high of 6.05 lakh. Since then till Monday, it saw a further drop of 67.82 per cent. However, it is still a long way from dropping to below the 1,000-mark.