Karnataka minister seeks probe by SC judge into Sulur chopper crash  

Eshwarappa demanded that the Centre order a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge to allay doubts, if any, into the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the CDS and 12 others.

CM Basavaraj Bommai in conversation with RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa during the session on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  The winter session of the state legislature commenced here on Monday with legislators paying tributes to noted personalities  who passed away recently, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and actor Puneeth Rajkumar.  

Apart from General Rawat and Puneeth, condolences were paid to former Governor and Andhra Pradesh CM K Rosaiah, former ministers S R Morey and Virupakshappa Agadi, former MLAs K Ram Bhat and Dr M P Karki, veteran actor S Shivaram and multi-lingual scholar Prof K S Narayanacharya.

RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa demanded that the Centre order a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge to allay doubts, if any, into the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the CDS and 12 others.

“I am not saying that there is any conspiracy, but this incident requires a thorough investigation,” Eshwarappa said.

Siddaramaiah too said there are doubts regarding the accident and demanded a probe.  

