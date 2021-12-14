Karnataka MLC polls: Survey claims BJP will win 14 Council seats

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Ahead of the counting of votes for the 25 Legislative Council seats on Tuesday, an internal survey by the BJP has claimed that the party will get 14 or more seats.

Going by this, the ruling party, which now has 32 seats in the Upper House, will end up with at least 39 seats.

The current members from the 25 seats retire on January 5 and the new members will be sworn in thereafter.

The outcome of the polls will not affect the winter session of the legislature, which started on Monday.

If the BJP indeed gets a clear majority in the Upper House, it may no longer have to depend on the JDS in the coming days.

The BJP needs 38 seats for a simple majority in the 75-member Council.

The internal survey, carried out after the election concluded on December 10, claims that the Congress’ strength will drop from 29 to 22 seats.

The JDS, which has 13 seats, including Council chairman Basavraj Horatti, could end up with only 11 seats as it is expected to win only the Mandya and Hassan seats of the six that it is contesting.