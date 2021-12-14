STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka MLC polls: Survey claims BJP will win 14 Council seats

Going by this, the ruling party, which now has 32 seats in the Upper House, will end up with at least 39 seats.

Published: 14th December 2021 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Ahead of the counting of votes for the 25 Legislative Council seats on Tuesday, an internal survey by the BJP has claimed that the party will get 14 or more seats. 

Going by this, the ruling party, which now has 32 seats in the Upper House, will end up with at least 39 seats.

The current members from the 25 seats retire on January 5 and the new members will be sworn in thereafter.

The outcome of the polls will not affect the winter session of the legislature, which started on Monday.

If the BJP indeed gets a clear majority in the Upper House, it may no longer have to depend on the JDS in the coming days.

The BJP needs 38 seats for a simple majority in the 75-member Council.

The internal survey, carried out after the election concluded on December 10, claims that the Congress’ strength will drop from 29 to 22 seats.

The JDS, which has 13 seats, including Council chairman Basavraj Horatti, could end up with only 11 seats as it is expected to win only the Mandya and Hassan seats of the six that it is contesting.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp