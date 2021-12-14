STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe row over burning of Christian religious books, says Kolar SP

According to sources, the office of the Central Range IGP sought a report on the incident, which was sent by SP Kishore Babu.

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR:  Kolar SP Dekka Kishore Babu has ordered a detailed probe into the recent incident in Srinivasapura, where some youths allegedly burnt Christian religious books, before handing over four members of the community to the police, accusing them of conversion. 

Meanwhile, none from the Hindu or Christian communities have lodged any complaint over the incident.

