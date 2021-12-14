STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan bags over Rs 74,000 crore investment proposals in Bengaluru event

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), along with the Rajasthan Government, hosted a programme on Monday as a precursor to the Invest Rajasthan Summit.

Published: 14th December 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rajasthan Government on Monday bagged investment proposals worth Rs 74,312 crore, which comprise four MoUs and 15 Letters of Intent, at an investor connect programme held in the city.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), along with the Rajasthan Government, hosted a programme on Monday as a precursor to the Invest Rajasthan Summit, due to be held in Jaipur on January 24-25 2022.   

These investment committments came from technology-based industries, such as robotics, EVs, technical textiles, and renewable energy, along with conventional sectors of hospitality, healthcare and real estate.  

JSW Neo Energy made a proposal to develop a 1,000-MW hydro pump-based energy storage plant in Sirohi district, at an estimated investment of Rs 4,900 crore, while Addverb Technologies plans to develop an industrial automation and robotics products manufacturing unit at Karoli EMC Zone in Alwar district. Rajasthan also bagged investment proposals worth Rs 160 crore from Mysore.

“Investor enthusiasm at the recent connect programme testifies to their confidence in the state’s potential and policies of the State Government. It has also raised our expectations of the success of Invest Rajasthan,” said Rajasthan Industries and Commerce Minister Shakuntala Rawat. 

