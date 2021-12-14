STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah seeks discussion on crop loss due to rains, floods in Karnataka

However, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri deferred the discussion to Tuesday as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was not present in the House to reply.

Published: 14th December 2021 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday insisted on holding a discussion on crop loss due to the recent rain and the subsequent floods in the state.

However, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri deferred the discussion to Tuesday as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was not present in the House to reply.

As Siddaramaiah wanted a reply only from Bommai, the former, too, readily agreed to defer the discussion. 

Bommai left for Varanasi on Monday to participate in the BJP chief ministers’ conference and is expected to return to Belagavi on Tuesday evening. 

However, making a preliminary submission, Siddaramaiah charged that though Karnataka was affected in the recent rain with farmers incurring huge losses, the Narendra Modi Union Government did not release a single rupee to the state.

“Every region of Karnataka has received above-normal rainfall. Twenty-three of the 31 districts have been affected. Rainfall in November was double the normal rain,” he added. 

He said crop cultivated in 78.83 lakh hectares (75% of the total cultivated area) has been destroyed due to rain and floods this year.

“In south interior Karnataka, ragi is grown in 7 lakh hectares and 75-80 per cent of it is lost. Similarly, crop loss is reported in north interior Karnataka and coastal districts too,” he claimed. 

“Crop loss in Karnataka in the last two years is estimated at Rs 2.5 lakh crore. But the Centre has released a paltry sum. This year, the Modi government has not even released a penny. I will submit before the House more statistics on the relief amount released by the Centre to Karnataka and the injustice meted out to the state when the actual discussion takes place,” he concluded.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Karnataka Rains Karnataka Floods
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp