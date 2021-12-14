STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three arrested for alleged gang rape of minor girl in Mangaluru apartment

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told media that two accused from the city and another accused from Kerala have been arrested after the victim's mother filed a complaint

arrest, handcuffs, crime

One of the accused in the rape is also accused in another POCSO case in Chilimbigudde (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police have arrested three persons including a man from Kerala on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Ullal police station limits.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told media that two accused from the city and another accused from Kerala have been arrested after the victim's mother filed a complaint alleging rape of her daughter by giving sedatives and alcohol.

"A tense situation prevailed at an apartment in Mudipu on Monday and the local police officials visited. The victim's mother has alleged that her daughter was given alcohol and sedatives before raping her. The victim has been handed over to the concerned department for counseling," he said.

One of the accused in the rape is also accused in another POCSO case in Chilimbigudde in Bajpe station limits. He has seven cases registered against him including two POSCO cases, robbery and under NDPS act. He had extended support to a Nagabana desecration out of revenge against the police for arresting him in the Chilimbi Gudde POCSO case.

The victim’s mother says that her daughter and the accused were known to each other and suspected gang rape since her daughter was taken to the apartment by three men.

