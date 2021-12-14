STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two-day frog fest to be held at Muppane on Saturday

Sources said that the festival will also passing a resolution to declare a state frog which is likely to be Malabar Tree Toad.

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  The district is all set for the state’s first frog festival at Muppane Nature Camp on the backwaters of Sharavathi near Kargal in Sagar taluk on Saturday and Sunday. ‘Kappe Habba-2021’ will be held to create awareness among the masses about the conservation of frogs. Frog watch and moth observations will be a part of the two-day festival.

Sources said that the festival will also passing a resolution to declare a state frog which is likely to be Malabar Tree Toad. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Sanjai Mohan, will inaugurate the festival in the presence of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Information and Technology) Ritu Kakkar at 10 am. A lecture will be delivered on ‘World of Amphibians-Basic Information’ at 11.15 am.

A documentary on frogs, will be screened at 12.15 pm. A lecture on ‘Need for Research and Citizen Science’ will be held at 2 pm. Another lecture on ‘Role DNA Barcoding in Conservation of Amphibians’ will be held at 3.15 pm. Shivamogga DCF B M Ravindrakumar will deliver a speech at 4.45 pm. 
For more information, call: 8277383139 and 9448407544.

