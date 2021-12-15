STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amidst stiff opposition, Karnataka government to conduct offline law exams

We have given ample amount of time to the students to prepare for the exams. The government is not ready to promote the students on the basis of assignments, Madhuswamy said.

Published: 15th December 2021

Madhuswamy

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said the government will go ahead with offline examinations for law students.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Amidst the stiff opposition from the law students – the state government is firm on conducting offline exams for intermediate and final year law students.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who represents Hubballi-Dharwad Central assembly segment, and Congress MLA Prasad Abbayya, who represents Hubballi-Dharwad East assembly segment, objected to the government and university decision on conducting the offline exams despite the opposition from the students.

Raising the question in the zero hour MLA Abbayya pointed out that, “Thousands of law students are on hunger strike from the past nine days opposing the university and government decision on holding the offline examinations. A student, who was part for the agitation, has fell ill and is critical in KIMS Hospital Hubballi.”

“Instead of conducting offline exams the university should pass the intermediate year students either considering their assignment works or holding online examinations. The Bengaluru and Delhi law universities have promoted the intermediate year students. I appeal to the state government to follow the same and roll-out student friendly decisions,” urged Congress legislator.

Responding to this, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy, pointed out that, “We have given ample amount of time to the students to prepare for the exams. The government is not ready to promote the students on the basis of assignments. We have conducted a survey, asking 26,000 students whether they prefer online or offline exams. Among them 17,000 students are ready to appear or take offline exams. There is no question of conducting online exams or promoting the students and will go ahead with the offline exams.”

“The bar council of India, in an affidavit to the court, has clearly said that it is the decision of a state to decide the mode of examinations. It doesn’t wish to interfere in this. It has said that the state government has the right to host either online or offline exams. But why is the government so adamant on holding only offline exams? asked former CM Shettar.

As the discussion intensified between the government and elected members, Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri intervened and said that, “The issue needs to be discussed in a detailed manner and will take up this later during this session.”

