Anti-conversion bill will have an adverse effect on investments in Karnataka, says DK Shivakumar

BELAGAVI: While asserting that the Congress party will oppose the anti-conversion Bill which the government is bringing at the fag end of the ongoing winter session of the legislature in Belagavi, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President DK Shivakumar said there are differences among leaders within the BJP on the Bill.

"The Bill will have an adverse effect on investments expected in the state in the future,'' he added.

Stating that Congress would oppose the Bill both inside and outside the legislature, Shivakumar said the government was trying to bring the contentious Bill at the fag end of the session intentionally.

Speaking to a section of media at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha on Wednesday, Shivakumar said the Congress party was prepared for a debate on the Bill whenever it was brought by the government and that it was not possible to bring the Bill without the cabinet approval.

Recalling the Law Minister's statement that the anti-conversion Bill contained many issues including those related to SCs, Sikhs, and Jain, Shivakumar said, it was not possible to bring the Bill by keeping only one particular section.

Commenting on the letter written by Contractors Association to the Prime Minister, Shivakumar said, the letter was something that stunned the entire nation and it was also one of the issues against which the Congress would protest. ``It is not possible for us to take up many subjects at once in the winter session. Corruption is also an important factor to be raised,'' he added.

Reacting to the statement of Independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi who emerged the winner from Belagavi local bodies constituency, that the BJP and Congress had entered into an ``internal agreement,'' he said the CM had said reacting to the same statement that Lakhan was a Congress rebel. ``Let the leaders say anything on this issue. Let them (BJP government) induct Lakhan into their cabinet during the reshuffle,'' he added.

When asked whether Congress adopted a `hit and run' approach on the controversial Bitcoin issue, Shivakumar said there was no question of doing like that and the Congress would come out with several issues related to it.

