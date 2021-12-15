STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Anti-conversion bill will have an adverse effect on investments in Karnataka, says DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar said the government was trying to bring the contentious Bill at the fag end of the session intentionally.

Published: 15th December 2021 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While asserting that the Congress party will oppose the anti-conversion Bill which the government is bringing at the fag end of the ongoing winter session of the legislature in Belagavi,  Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President DK Shivakumar said there are differences among leaders within the BJP on the Bill. 

"The Bill will have an adverse effect on investments expected in the state in the future,'' he added.

Stating that Congress would oppose the Bill both inside and outside the legislature, Shivakumar said the government was trying to bring the contentious Bill at the fag end of the session intentionally.

Speaking to a section of media at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha on Wednesday, Shivakumar said the Congress party was prepared for a debate on the Bill whenever it was brought by the government and that it was not possible to bring the Bill without the cabinet approval.

Recalling the Law Minister's statement that the anti-conversion Bill contained many issues including those related to SCs, Sikhs, and Jain, Shivakumar said, it was not possible to bring the Bill by keeping only one particular section.

Commenting on the letter written by Contractors Association to the Prime Minister, Shivakumar said, the letter was something that stunned the entire nation and it was also one of the issues against which the Congress would protest. ``It is not possible for us to take up many subjects at once in the winter session. Corruption is also an important factor to be raised,'' he added.

Reacting to the statement of Independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi who emerged the winner from Belagavi local bodies constituency, that the BJP and Congress had entered into an ``internal agreement,'' he said the CM had said reacting to the same statement that Lakhan was a Congress rebel. ``Let the leaders say anything on this issue. Let them (BJP government) induct Lakhan into their cabinet during the reshuffle,'' he added.

When asked whether Congress adopted a `hit and run' approach on the controversial Bitcoin issue, Shivakumar said there was no question of doing like that and the Congress would come out with several issues related to it.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KPCC president DK Shivakumar anti-conversion bill
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp