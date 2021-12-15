Anti-conversion law fine, but proactive measures by religious heads needed too to save Hinduism: BJP leader

By Express News Service

UDUPI: National general secretary of BJP (Org) BL Santhosh on Wednesday said that only law alone can not save Hinduism from the threat of conversion.

"What if the Hindus remain indifferent and apathetic to such threats even after a law is framed against religious conversion?" Santhosh asked while addressing a gathering of devotees at Rajangana of Sri Krishna Matha here on Wednesday.

He was delivering his talk on the topic ‘The condition of Hindu religion’ held as part of 'Vishwarpanam' a programme to mark the conclusion of Admar Matha's Paryaya Term.

Stating that religious conversion is a major threat to Hinduism, Santhosh said that several proactive measures by the religious heads can curb such practices and people also need to remain awakened against such attacks.

Appreciating the Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha which has reportedly written a letter to all its district units to fight against religious conversion by getting united, Santhosh said such steps will also play a big role to stop religious conversion in the long run apart from what the government framed law can do.

Speaking further on the topic, Santhosh asked the audience to check if they were in contact with people who were the first in their generation to have been converted. "If your driver or the plumber says he is a Christian, check if he is the first generation in his family to have converted. If yes, then assume that the danger is lurking at your doorstep. If his or her family's second generation was converted, try to find out who in his family was the first to get converted. In case, where the last three generations in his family followed a different religion, you need not worry, he said. Religious conversion in a dangerous attack against any civilization," he said.

Sri Ishapriya Theertha Swamiji of Paryaya Sri Admar Matha, Udupi delivered his blessings speech later.