STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru win shot in the arm for ruling party

The victory will also boost the BJP’s prospects to face the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections, which is crucial for any party, ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

Published: 15th December 2021 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers surround victorious Bengaluru Urban candidate Gopinath Reddy in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

BJP workers surround victorious Bengaluru Urban candidate Gopinath Reddy in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | Shriram BN)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ruling BJP dispensation in the state has managed to retain its hold on Bengaluru Urban district in the Legislative Council with its candidate H S Gopinath Reddy winning from the Bengaluru local bodies constituency. This is for the first time that the party has won from the Bengaluru segment.

Reddy won by a margin of 400 votes against Congress’ Yusuf Shareef. This seat was previously represented by Congress MLC M Narayanaswamy and was always represented by Congress. Gopinath had lost the polls in 2016 to Narayanaswamy by 12 votes.

The victory will also boost the BJP’s prospects to face the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections, which is crucial for any party, ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. The BBMP does not have any council now and a case is pending before the Supreme Court.

Speaking to TNIE, Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya said that this time Bengaluru City MLAs and MPs did not vote as there is no BBMP Council. The voters are from the local bodies in Bengaluru Urban district coming under the Byatarayanapura, Yelahanka, Mahadevapura and Anekal Assembly constituencies. The Council polls have proved that voters from these places are inclined towards the BJP, he added.

He also claimed that the win is an indication of the party winning the BBMP polls and the Assembly elections in 2023. The BJP will have an upper hand in Bengaluru, which has 28 Assembly seats, and this will eventually help the party to come back to power, he stressed. “The Congress fielded Yusuf Shareef, the richest candidate, but that did not help the party win the polls. Voters are sensible — be it Assembly or Council polls, they have supported the BJP, which also means they trust the party,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
H S Gopinath Reddy Bengaluru Urban district BJP Karnataka M Narayanaswamy Congress MLC
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp