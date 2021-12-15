BJP legislature party to hold marathon discussion on anti-conversion bill: Karnataka Home Minister

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said a marathon discussion on the anti-conversion Bill will be held in the legislature party meeting of the BJP scheduled to be held late on Wednesday evening in Belagavi.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi on Wednesday, he said a discussion on the anti-conversion Bill would certainly take place in the BJPLP. Before bringing the Bill into the legislature, the legislators should be informed about its significance, he added.

Responding to a question on whether the police would withdraw a case filed against Sampatkumar Desai, who had painted the face of a MES leader in the Mahamelava organised against the winter session in Belagavi on December 13, the Home Minister said the police department would initiate necessary action with regard to the case.

He said the police would take measures to take action against the organisers of the Mahamlava in Belagavi on the inaugural day of the winter session.

Asked whether the party would initiate action against those responsible for the defeat of BJP candidate Mahantesh Kavatgimath in the MLC election from Belagavi, he said nothing could be done in haste and the party leadership would take a call on it.