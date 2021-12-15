Election result hints at Congress wave in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Elated at the improved performance of the Congress in the MLC elections from the local body constituencies in the state, Opposition Leader in Assembly, Siddaramaiah said that Tuesday’s result is an indication that the Congress wave has begun in the state.

Reacting to the Council poll results at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said the outcome also showed that the BJP was a party without any strength or power and its BJP leaders had already started realising that their party was getting weaker.

Siddaramaiah charged that the BJP leaders allowed the entry of an Independent candidate into the fray in Belagavi, which backfired. He blamed BJP leaders Ramesh Jarkiholi and Balachandra Jarkiholi directly for the defeat of their candidate Mahantesh Kavatgimath, while stating that the duo had got their brother Lakhan Jarkiholi fielded in the election from Belagavi local bodies constituency.

Commenting on the loss of party candidate Gayatri from Chikkamagaluru, Siddaramaiah said he was 100 per cent sure about her victory, but she lost by a narrow margin of four votes. He attributed Gayatri’s loss to the presence of 10 nominated members of local bodies in Chikkamagaluru.

When asked whether the party would move the court, questioning the voting of nominated local bodies members, he said that the party would discuss about it.

