Eshwarappa holds party workers responsible for defeat in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa held the party workers responsible for the defeat of the party candidate Mahantesh Kavatagimath in the legislative council polls from Belagavi local body segment.

In an unexpected turn of events, BJP candidate Kavatagimath lost the MLC polls to independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi, who is the youngest of all the Jarkiholi brothers, and Congress candidate Channaraj Hattiholi.

Speaking to the reporters in Suvarna Soudha, Eshwarappa said that, “We have to accept the mandate of the people. The party workers should not be appreciated only during wins but also critique them when we face defeat in the polls. We will rejoice in those districts where the party won and will work on strengthening the party base in those constituencies where the party lost the polls.”

“The party might not have won the expected seats but are heading towards gaining a clear majority in the upper house. It is important to note that the party tally has gone up from 6 to 11 seats when compared to the previous poll results. “In this election the party has won 11 seats but we have snatched two seats from Congress and three seats from JD(S),” asserted Eshwarappa.

Taking dig at Congress, Eshwarappa said that, “Congress is rejoicing as if they have won the MLC polls but they have been reduced by four seats, from 15 to 11 seats. I will clearly say that under the leadership of CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar the party lost four seats. This election results won’t be a directive for the upcoming assembly elections.”

To a question whether the party will seek support of independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi to gain a simple majority in the upper house, Eshwarappa said that, “We have not yet decided. I will make it clear that the party is heading towards gaining a majority in the upper house. The majority in both the houses will help us to pass all the bills without any hurdles. I am confident the party will get a majority in the upper house.”