Karnataka: Medico held for misbehaving with woman, daughter on Ring Road

During the interrogation, Bharadwaj told the police that he was on a jolly ride after consuming alcohol. He noticed the women and started misbehaving with them. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amruthahalli police on Monday, December 13, 2021, arrested a medical student who misbehaved with a woman and her 21-year-old daughter. The incident took place three days ago and based on vehicle details the police has nabbed the accused.

The arrested has been identified as Vijay Bharadwaj, hailing from Bihar. Vijay is an MS student in a private college in VV Puram. He had completed MBBS and resides in Jayanagar. A senior police officer said that around 2.30 am, the woman along with her daughter were returning home in an SUV from Hosakote.

They were passing by Veeranapalya on Hebbal ring road when the car tyre got punctured. The pair were replacing the tire when the accused, in a car, stopped in front of them. He asked the victims for money, when the family ignored him, he abused and misbehaved with the victims. The shocked women left the scene immediately. But the accused followed them till Goraguntepalya and tried to hit their car from behind. The family stopped the car at a police station nearby to alert the police and the accused escaped. The women filed a case in the Amruthahalli police station. 

An FIR was registered and the police gathered the accused’s car details from the women. Based on the information he was nabbed from his house. During the interrogation, Bharadwaj told the police that he was on a jolly ride after consuming alcohol. He noticed the women and started misbehaving with them. He also threatened them before leaving the spot. He has been taken into police custody for further investigation, the police officer added.

