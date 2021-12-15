STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka MLC elections roundup: Big gains for BJP; Congress holds ground

In Council polls, saffron party wins 11 seats, but falls short of majority; Congress gets 11, JDS 2, Independent 1

Published: 15th December 2021

BJP workers celebrate party’s victory in Council polls, in Bengaluru.

BJP workers celebrate party’s victory in Council polls, in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ruling BJP made big gains in the Legislative Council elections by winning 11 seats, but stopped just one short of getting a clear majority in the 75-member Upper House. While Congress managed to hold its ground, Janata Dal (Secular) took a big hit as it failed to retain its grip even in its stronghold of Old Mysuru region.

In the intensely fought elections to 25 seats from 20 local bodies constituencies, BJP and Congress won 11 seats each, while JDS two. In a major embarrassment to BJP, independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi pushed party’s chief whip in the Council, Mahantesh Kavatagimath, to third place in the two-member Belagavi constituency.

ALSO READ: Shock for BJP as Congress pulls off victory, Lakhan comes second in Belagavi

Though BJP increased its tally by winning six seats that were held by Congress, it fell short of its expectation of winning 14 seats. “It is a good result for us as our seats increased from six to 11. However, we were expecting 13 to 14 seats, “ Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The results will be discussed within BJP to strengthen the party, he said, indicating that they will not take any action in haste over the party’s defeat in Belagavi as its leader Ramesh Jarkoholi had openly worked for his brother and independent Lakhan.

The results in Mysuru seem to have come as a surprise for many BJP leaders, including Home Minister Araga Jnanendra who jumped the gun to announce that the party had won 12 seats to get a majority in the Council after many years.

ALSO READ: Some consolation for Congress ahead of 2023

However, in the counting that went on till night, BJP candidate Raghu Kautilya was pushed to third place by Congress and JDS in the second preference votes in the two-member constituency. 

Wont’ affect BJP government

BJP’s victory comes with a message of caution ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. While its candidate MK Pranesh, Deputy Chairman in the Council, managed to win just by a margin of six votes, in most of the two-member constituencies — except Dakshina Kannada — Congress managed to do better than BJP. In Belagavi, too, the party was pushed to third place.

BJP sources said they will certainly analyse the reasons for not doing as expected. The results won’t affect the BJP government and it will help passage of Bills in the Upper House.

