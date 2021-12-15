Varanasi visit was fruitful, says Karnataka CM Bommai

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from Varanasi, where he was attending a BJP chief ministers’ conference convened by PM Narendra Modi.

Terming the meeting as fruitful, Bommai informed that several issues related to the implementation of the Union Government’s projects by the State Government were discussed. The meeting also threw light on some of the new development projects, which could be implemented in various states, he added.

Speaking to the media after his arrival at Belagavi airport on Tuesday night, Bommai said, basically the CMs’ meeting chaired by the PM focused on an exchange of ideas on welfare programmes for the benefit of people.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a virtual meeting with members of Parliament from the southern states. All the 25 Lok Sabha MPs from Karnataka, led by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, are expected to participate.