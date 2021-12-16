Apathy of state authorities to court orders irks Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: "It is a sorry state of affairs... We cannot appreciate the manner in which government authorities are taking the court orders lightly. Cases cannot be heard in the absence of proper assistance from the state and they are unnecessarily kept pending," the Karnataka High Court said.

Directing Chief Secretary P Ravikumar to issue necessary instructions to authorities concerned including the local bodies to ensure proper assistance to the court, a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum cautioned, "In case we are compelled to pass strict orders against the authorities for their noncooperation in the disposal of the cases, then we will not hesitate to pass such orders in future. "

Hearing a petition filed by INTACH against the state government, BBMP and BDA, the court noted that the government advocate said he has not been able to get instructions. "We had finally granted one month to the state government, with an instruction that no further time would be granted. However, neither the statement of objections has been filed nor is the Additional Government Advocate aware why it was not filed," the court added.