'BJP morphed CM Ibrahim-Siddaramaiah clip': Karnataka Congress denies spat between leaders

BELAGAVI: A video clip showing Assembly Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah and senior legislator CM Ibrahim purportedly involved in a war of words at the Congress Legislature Party meeting went viral on social media sites late on Wednesday evening.

Even as the state BJP unit tweeted the video, showing the two leaders hurling abuses at each other, from its official Twitter handle, Ibrahim told The New Indian Express that the video clip is morphed and accused BJP of tarnishing the image of Congress leaders.

Ibrahim said that at the CLP meeting, he was trying to explain to Siddaramaiah what he said to BJP leader KS Eshwarappa in the Legislative Council in the ongoing session in Belagavi.

'Video BJP's attempt to show Cong in bad light'

Congress MLC CM Ibrahim alleged that the BJP edited the video and later tweeted it to show Congress leaders in bad light. The BJP captioned the video, "The same Siddaramaiah preaches others on parliamentary democracy."

At the CLP meeting, Congress leaders decided to unanimously oppose the anti-conversion Bill, which the BJP is introducing in the legislature session in Belagavi.

They contended that BJP is bringing the Bill with the sole objective of targetting a particular religion. Siddaramaiah said the Bill should be opposed as the BJP is introducing it for political gains. "The ruling party is keen to bring this contentious Bill on emotional grounds and trying to mislead innocent people," he added.

Siddaramaiah said the government is delaying releasing compensation though floods have affected crops in 23 districts and damaged lakhs of houses in different parts of the state. "The Centre did not release funds for flood-relief initiatives even after the state appealed four times. It is time for us to launch an agitation," the former chief miniter said.