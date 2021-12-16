STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Civil society seeks transparency in data on Karnataka government's medical services 

Civil society seeks transparency in data on Karnataka government's medical services 

Information on the government's umbrella transparency portal for citizens, Mahiti Kanaja, is yet to include a lot of undisclosed data from BBMP, which is said to be not available to the public.

Published: 16th December 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Civil Society Organisations have asked for transparency on a slew of services by the government - from data on malnutrition to mental health, number of libraries in the state, adult literacy programmes, to COVID-related disclosure.

Information on the government's umbrella transparency portal for citizens, Mahiti Kanaja, is yet to include a lot of undisclosed data from BBMP, which is said to be not available to the public, as per an official, and the data is expected to be on the portal by January.

In a document accessed by The New Indian Express, in a last meeting with the e-governance department, the CSOs' representatives apprised additional chief secretary of the e-governance department, Rajeev Chawla, about the lacuna in the Mahiti Kanaja portal, which is an information store for real-time data on government services.

At present, the portal has information about 173 services from 55 departments. And CSOs are being roped in for suggestions on how to make the portal more robust. CSOs sought Anganwadi and village count and details of those suffering from malnutrition, while also the nearest facility available for a particular disease and medicine data from health and family welfare services.

They also sought details on manpower in hospitals and vacancies therein.  COVID-19 pricing details were also sought. The e-governance department has forwarded these requests to the departments concerned, said Shreevyas, project director of Mahiti Kanaja.

Data on other sectors

The education department was asked to furnish data on UDISE and SATS on a monthly basis. They were asked for details on libraries, locations, titles and authors in that format. Information on rules for transfer of students, and the issue of Transfer Certificate were sought. 

