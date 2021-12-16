'Conflict' tigress captured near Nagarahole National Park in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A 'conflict' tigress was captured by the forest department near Nagarahole National Park limits in Kodagu. The capture mission was started after a strong protest from the tribal community in the area.

The tribes residing in the Nanacchi Gaddhe settlement often lost their domesticated goats and sheep to the tiger attacks.

On Wednesday noon, resident Jaykumar was grazing over 50 goats by the forest fringe, on farmland near the settlement. A tigress is said to have ambushed the grazing herd even as Jayram escaped from the spot while chasing as many goats along with him. However, several goats suffered injuries in the incident even as the tigress claimed prey. The tigress is said to have claimed the lives of nine goats in the attack.

Following this, Jayram alerted the villagers not to visit the spot of the incident. The farmer's association in the area was informed and they alerted the forest department. The department officials are said to have assured to conduct an investigation only on Thursday due to the absence of sunlight.

However, on Thursday morning, the tribes blocked the way to the Nagarahole National Park and demanded the capture of the conflict tigress. Similarly, the department officials immediately started the capture mission and a tigress aged approximately 10 years, which is said to have lost its ability to hunt in the forest, was captured by the department.

Tamed elephants were used in the capture mission that ended on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, the tribes demanded the release of compensation for the goats lost in the tiger attack.