Karnataka government shunts out tahsildar for 'insulting' Congress MLA E Tukaram

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Following an uproar in the Assembly after Congress legislators demanded the immediate suspension of Sandur Tahsildar HG Rashmi for allegedly insulting party MLA E Tukaram, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri adjourned the House briefly on Wednesday.

The proceedings resumed only after Kageri convened a meeting where the government buckled under pressure and decided to relieve Rashmi from her present responsibility. The government eventually decided to transfer her without giving her a new posting until the investigation into allegations against her are completed.

Earlier, Tukaram moved a privilege motion against Rashmi complaining that she did not inform him about government events in Sandur and "insulted" him when he sought to know why he was not invited. After reminding the government of his privilege motion moved in the previous session, Tukaram demanded that Rashmi be immediately suspended.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai intervened and said he had already issued the officer's transfer order in November but it was not brought into force owing to the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the December 10 MLC polls.

Kageri said he will refer the matter to the privileges committee and action will be taken based on its recommendations. However, Bommai said that the government will withdraw the transfer order if the matter is referred to the privileges committee.

Not happy with the response, Congress legislators thronged the well of the House demanding Rashmi’s immediate suspension. Opposition leader Siddarmaiah expressed concern over the government’s failure to initiate action against the tahsildar despite his letter to Bommai on it.

When the House proceedings resumed after a 10-minute adjournment, Revenue Minister R Ashoka announced that Rashmi will be relieved with immediate effect without giving her next posting until an inquiry against her completed.