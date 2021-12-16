Karnataka HC seeks response from state on permitting neonatology meet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Acting on a PIL seeking directions not to permit holding of 'NeoCon 2021' in physical mode, saying it would adversely affect medical facilities in hospitals in the state, and doctors would not be available to attend to patients if the conference is permitted, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday sought response from the state government on permission sought by the organisers.

The court also wanted to know whether the government had taken any decision to ensure adherence of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for preventing spread of COVID-19.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum was hearing a petition filed by Dr Prashant Urs, who was past president of the National Neonatology Forum (NNF), Karnataka chapter, and is a member of the Technical Task Force for Covid-19 Third Wave.

He prayed that directives be issued to the authorities not to permit the National Neonatology Forum (NNF) to hold NeoCon 2021 (hybrid), scheduled from December 16 to 19, 2021, on the theme ‘Innovate, Illuminate and Inculcate Quality Care for Every Newborn’, at a resort near Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district.

It was contended that the National NeoCon 2021 Organising Committee of NNF is responsible for organising the mega event, and around 3,000 delegates from across India are expected to attend, as per its website.

The petitioner alleged that the event will hamper the security, safety and well-being of not only professionals participating in the event but also of their immediate family, along with clients who are children below the age of 18. The event can be a superspreader and local authorities have the responsibility of stopping it. If the event is important for the medical community, it can be held over virtual mode, the petitioner said.