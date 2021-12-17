Bullock-cart, tractor rally against 'anti-people policies' of BJP government in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Buoyed by the recent success in the elections to the Legislative Council from 20 local bodies’ constituencies, the Congress on Thursday stepped up its attack on the BJP State Government with a renewed vigour.

Congress workers led by Opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar took out a 8-km rally on bullock carts and tractors to protest against what they called the anti-people policies of the government.

Shivakumar hit out at the government over the letter written by contractors to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging corruption in the state.

“The contractors have called the Karnataka BJP government the most corrupt in the world. Modi had accused the previous Congress government in Karnataka as a 10% government without any documents to substantiate the allegation. But the contractors furnished documents to show that the BJP government is a 40% commission government,” he said.

Hitting out at the State Government for failing to rehabilitate flood victims, Shivakumar said, “As told by former chief minister B S Yediyurappa himself, the state Government should release compensation to those affected. We (Congress) will join hands with Yediyurappa in raising this demand.’’

Siddaramaiah alleged that the contractors have to pay 40% commission to bag government projects. The government should launch a probe into it or constitute a legislature committee to probe the matter. The government should also probe contracts awarded during the Congress government,” he said.Traffic was hit between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm due to the rally.

Congress is father of corruption: Ashoka

Taking a dig at the Congress, Revenue Minister R Ashok termed the Grand Old Party as the ‘Father of Corruption’.

“Congress speaking against corruption is like a ghost reciting the Bhagavad Gita,” he added. Responding to the allegations of contractors’ association, Ashok said, “It is Congress which is behind the allegations that were made by the contractors. If the contractors’ association has valid documents against any ruling party leader, let them disclose it.”