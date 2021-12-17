Congress lambasts government over 'paltry' disaster relief funds

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Congress legislator Krishna Byre Gowda has said that Karnataka is receiving lesser funds under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) from the Centre, despite repeatedly suffering from natural calamities.

Participating in a discussion on crop loss and damage to houses due to incessant rains and flooding in the state, Byre Gowda said that compared to other states, particularly in North India, the amount fixed under the SDRF by the 15th Finance Commission was dismal.

The state is receiving just Rs 791 crore annually, compared to Rs 3,222 crore fixed for Maharashtra. If the calamities are taken into account, the state deserves more, he observed.

He added that though a survey of crop loss was being conducted by the officials, it was inadequate... and a majority of farmers stand to be deprived of compensation, he noted, appealing for a fresh survey.

BJP general secretary CT Ravi insisted on making crop insurance mandatory for all farmers, and said the government should pay the premium. In case of crop loss due to calamities, everybody would get compensation against the insured crop, and the government need not pay additional compensation.

As the discussion continued for the fourth day, over 30 members tried to inform the house of the problems faced by the people in their respective constituencies. The government is likely to reply on Friday.

