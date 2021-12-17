STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Following backlash, Karnataka Congress MLA apologises for his 'enjoy rape' comment

The former minister came under fire from various quarters including the MLAs from his own party for his statement.

Published: 17th December 2021 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 04:20 PM

Senior Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: After courting controversy over the “enjoy rape” remark, senior Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar expressed regret over his out-of-turn remark and said, his intention was neither to insult women folk nor demeaning dignity of the house and want to end this here only.

Speaking at the start of the Assembly session on Friday, Ramesh Kumar said, “If my remarks have hurt women and their feelings, I regret my remarks.” and added he had just referred to a proverb. Stating that he was not defending his remark, Kumar said, the issue has been taken out of context and camouflaged. “I have no ego in expressing regret. But the entire house has respect for women”, he added.

Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, who had also come under fire over laughing at the remark of Ramesh Kumar, said that “We are one family and we also have family ties. When I said “Let’s enjoy the situation”, Ramesh Kumar made some remarks which led to controversy. The entire house and all of us have respect for women. We are committed to protecting and further increasing that”.

On Thursday,  Ramesh Kumar passed a sleazy comment in the Assembly stating that there is a saying, “when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it”. The sexiest comment was passed by the Congress leader when MLAs continued to demand time from Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to speak on the devastation caused by incessant rains and flooding in the State. Instead of opposing the offensive remark, the Speaker and members were heard breaking out into laughter.

He also apologised to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri for his statement, which made him laugh and thereby attracted his criticism.

The Speaker too accepted his apology and appealed to the members, especially women MLAs, not to drag the matter further and make it (a) big (issue).

However, a few women MLAs wanted to raise the issue but Kageri did not allow them to do so and took up the question hour.

Earlier, Kumar had tweeted in this regard after he drew widespread criticism.

ALSO READ | Extremely sad and unfortunate: NCW on Karnataka Congress MLA's 'rape inevitable' remark

"I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today's assembly about 'Rape!' My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!" Ramesh Kumar tweeted.

During the discussions on rain and flood related damages in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday, many MLAs wanted to speak to highlight the plight of people in their constituencies.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri found himself in a fix as he wanted to wind up the discussion at the earliest whereas the MLAs were insisting on the time being extended.

"I am in a situation where I have to enjoy and say 'yes, yes.' That's it. This is what I feel. I should give up controlling the situation and take the proceedings in a systematic manner, I should tell everyone to continue your talks," Kageri said laughing.

He explained that his only grievance is that the business of the House is not happening.

Ramesh Kumar intervened and said, "See, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are."

The former minister came under fire from various quarters including the MLAs from his own party for his statement.

The Congress party's Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar took a strong view of it.

She tweeted, "The House shall apologise to entire womanhood, every mother, sister & daughter of this nation for such an obnoxious & shameless behaviour."

Another Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy too denounced the statement in her tweet: "This is just NOT ok. There needs to be an apology."

The chairperson of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma flayed the statement in her tweet.

She said, "It is extremely sad and unfortunate that we still have public representatives who are misogynists and have horrible mindset towards women. It's really disgusting. If they sit in assemblies and speak like this how they must be behaving with women in their lives?"

