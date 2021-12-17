HAL signs Rs 2,400-crore contract with BEL for LCA programme

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major boost to indigenisation, HAL signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for development and supply of 20 types systems for the LCA Tejas Mk1A programme here on Thursday.

The five-year contract, spanning from 2023 to 2028, is valued at Rs 2,400 crore and involves supplying critical avionics Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), flight control computers and night flying LRUs. This is the biggest ever order that HAL has placed on any Indian company boosting ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign.

The order for supply of these systems for 83 Tejas Mk1A fighter fleet will be executed by two divisions of Bharat Electronics Limited at Bengaluru and Panchkula (Haryana). All the contracted items will be delivered by BEL to HAL in a ready-to-board condition.

Deliveries under 83 Tejas Mk1A order to Indian Air Force (IAF) will commence from 2023-24 onwards. The homegrown fighter is slated to be equipped with indigenous flight control computers, air data computers which would also be supplied by BEL under this contract.

These systems have been designed and developed by various labs of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Bengaluru.

The contract documents were handed over by EP Jayadeva, General Manager, LCA Tejas Division, HAL, to Manoj Jain, General Manager (EW&A) BEL.

“LCA Tejas programme is an excellent example of synergies between Indian Defence establishments such as HAL, DRDO & BEL. The current order for development and supply of 20 types of critical avionics LRUs for Tejas Mk1A is a shot in the arm for Make in India activity. HAL stands committed to indigenous products,” said R Madhavan, Chairman & Managing Director, HAL.

“We are pleased to receive this order from HAL for the prestigious LCA Tejas programme and look forward to continuing out strong partnership and joint success with HAL,” said Anandi Ramalingam, Chairman & Managing Director, BEL.