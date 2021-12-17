STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hubballi Congress celebrate Jagadish Shettar's birthday as Potholes Day; calls him 'father of potholes'

Many said that the potholes on the roads of Hubballi have been an old issue and authorities are showing negligence to respond to the pleas of citizens. 

Published: 17th December 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Poster that is making rounds of social media greeting BJP leader Jagadish Shettar;s birthday as #HappyPotholesDay (Photo | Express)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

Hubballi: It is a bitter birthday wish that came to former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar when Congress leader from Hubballi Rajat Ullagaddimath circulated a poster online stating that one should celebrate Jagadish Shetter's birthday as #HappyPotholesDay. 

He also made a poster, partially masking the face of Shettar and announcing goodies as prizes if someone recongised the person. The local BJP unit reacted sharply and said that there is no comparison between the local Congress leader and former CM Shettar. 

"Road works are delayed due to Covid19 pandemic and untimely rains. The works are under progress and we hope the roads will soon be restored in twin cities," said a BJP member.

However, the poster went viral on social media groups and drew support from many netizens. Many said that the potholes on the roads of Hubballi have been an old issue and authorities are showing negligence to respond to the pleas of citizens. 

"I am a supporter of BJP, but what the Congress workers are doing is right. So many organisations are protesting against the poor quality roads in Hubballi and there is hardly any positive response," said Satish Gopinath, a businessman from Hubballi. 

The citizens of twin cities have however kept the fight alive on social media and other forums demanding good quality roads. "We call this the second-largest city in Karnataka but still we are miles away from basic infrastructures such as good roads, clean toilets, and footpaths. Several roads in Dharwad are now under repair but ongoing work is causing several accidents of motorists and also pedestrians. Such issues need to be looked into," said another resident from Dharwad.

