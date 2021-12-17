Karnataka government firm, anti-conversion Bill ready for Cabinet okay

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid opposition from the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), the government is likely to get the Karnataka anti-conversion Bill passed in the assembly next week.

The draft of the bill is likely to be approved at the cabinet meeting to be held in Belagavi on Monday. The Congress and JDS have already made it clear that they will oppose the bill in the assembly.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra are keen on getting the bill passed in the winter session, sources in the government said. Though the law says forced conversion cannot be done, there is no penal clause.

“We are bringing the penal clause and a framework for the same,’’ sources said. The draft of the bill insists that those who wish to convert to another religion have to file an application before the Deputy Commissioner, giving two months’ prior notice.

Sources said the draft bill also mentions that attempts to woo a person from another religion by degrading his or her religion can attract a penalty, and is considered an offence.

Also, people converting to other religions are likely to lose facilities or benefits attached with their religion, like reservation and government schemes.

A cabinet meeting has been called on December 20 at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi. “It will be approved in the cabinet and then tabled in the Assembly,’’ sources said. Meanwhile, State Congress president DK Shivakumar and senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy have said they will oppose the bill and not allow it to be passed at any cost. Shivakumar said there were differences among BJP leaders over the bill. “Congress will protest against it, both within and outside the House,’’ he stated.

Kumaraswamy said the JDS will not extend support to the bill. “This session has been called to discuss the problems faced by people of North Karnataka,” he said. Meanwhile, Christian community members have expressed apprehensions over the bill.