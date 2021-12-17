Karnataka government increases cash reward for gallantry, non-gallantry awardees

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The State Government has issued orders to increase the cash reward given for gallantry and non-gallantry awardee military personnel, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

Announcing the State Government’s decision, Bommai said the reward for Param Vir Chakra awardees has been increased from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, for Mahavir Chakra awardees from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 1 crore, Ashok Chakra awardees from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, Keerthi Chakra awardees from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 1 crore, Veera Chakra awardees from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, Shaurya Chakra awardees from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, Sena/Nauka/Vayu Sena Medal awardees from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 15 lakh and Mention in Dispatches from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

Bommai said the reward has been increased by almost five times and a long-pending demand has been fulfilled. Bommai paid tributes at the War Memorial in Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Training Centre as part of the Swarna Vijay Divas celebrations to mark the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Indias victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan.

The CM said apart from defending the country from external aggression, armed forces play an important role in internal security and contributed immensely to the technological advancement of the country.

Tributes were also paid on the occasion for Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others who lost their lives in the recent helicopter crash.