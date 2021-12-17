STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Police grill top woman executive in drug case

The police had found that Kalu was a regular drug supplier to several people, including businessmen and models.

Published: 17th December 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A top woman executive of a leading construction company was grilled by the Govindapura police in connection with a drug peddling case, on Thursday. It is learnt that the police have also collected her samples for medical tests to determine consumption of drugs.

Police sources said the woman, who is an executive director of a real estate firm, was questioned in connection with her alleged links with a Nigerian drug peddler, who was arrested in August this year.

The Govindapura police had arrested Thomas Anagaha Kalu alias Thomas Kalu (47) on August 12 and had seized 403 ecstasy tablets.

A senior police officer said the WhatsApp messages in Kalu’s phone had revealed his link with the woman executive.

“The message was related to the exchange of narcotic substances. Hence, she was issued a notice to appear for inquiry about two months ago, but she had not turned up. As we have intensified the probe in drug cases, she was summoned again,” the officer said.

On Thursday, the woman appeared before the police and recorded her statement. “We have collected samples to be sent for medical tests to determine drug consumption,” an officer added.

It is alleged that Kalu was supplying psychotropic drugs by concealing them in milk powder packets to the woman. The police had found that Kalu was a regular drug supplier to several people, including businessmen and models.

On August 30, the police had raided the house of model Sonia Agarwal (29), who was allegedly in contact with Kalu, and had seized drugs. Later, she was arrested from a luxury hotel where she was reportedly hiding in the toilet of her room. DJ Vachan Chinnappa and a realtor, Bharath, were also arrested the same day. It was alleged that Kalu supplied drugs to budding models and those who attended parties in star hotels and pubs.

