Nigeria returnee tests positive for Omicron; Belagavi's first case

BELAGAVI: A 53-year-old person, resident of Azam Nagar who had returned from Nigeria recently, has been found infected by Omicron which is the first case detected in Belagavi which was revealed on Thursday.

According to sources, the infected person had already availed two vaccinations of Covidshield in Nigeria. After he reached Bengaluru Airport, he had undergone the Covid test on 13-12-2021. However, he was allowed to fly to Belagavi through an immediate flight before his test report could certify him.

The report of the person revealed that he was tested Omicron positive on 14-12-2021 and as he had already reached Belagavi, the authorities concerned informed the Belagavi district administration. Following the same, the person was rushed from his residence to the district hospital and has been isolated.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Belagavi City Corporation Health Officer Dr Sanjay Dumgol said that the person of Azam Nagar is confirmed to have been infected by Omicron and is already isolated at the hospital. The swabs of his about 10 primary contacts including his family members have already been taken and the report is awaited, he said.

Dumgol said that the persons who have traveled along with that person in the flight will also be tested.