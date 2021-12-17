Police not involved with hacker, government not saving anyone: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday denied the involvement of police with hacker Srikrishna, alias Sriki, who allegedly hacked government websites and cryptocurrency exchanges, and said the government is not trying to shield him and will act strictly against him.

Sriki is facing four or five cases and investigations are on. Police are interrogating him in the Bitcoin case with the help of IISc and police experts, and strict investigation will continue, Jnanendra said in the Council.

Congress member U B Venkatesh alleged that some politicians, officers and policemen were also involved in the Bitcoin hacking case. Which is why police are booking bailable cases against Sriki, and the government is saving him. He also demanded that the names of the politicians and officials be released. “Police arrested him three years ago, and are using him to hack Bitcoin exchanges,” he alleged.

Jnanendra said he was caught in connection with a drug case, and during interrogation, police came to know about his involvement in Bitcoin hacking. Sriki also hacked the government’s e-procurement web portal and transferred lakhs of rupees, and police recovered Rs 27 lakh, he said.

Venkatesh said that Sriki’s father had alleged that his son was given drugs by the police and the court ordered a test, but police had wrong tests conducted on him.

Intervening, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said Sriki was taken to Bengaluru Medical College, but as there were Covid-19 cases, he was sent to Bowring Hospital. He tested negative for drugs, and for confirmation, he was taken to the FSL lab, where he again tested negative.

