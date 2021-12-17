Privatisation will affect economy, say bank staffers in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of employees of nationalised banks across Karnataka, and about 5,000 in Bengaluru alone, are participating in a two-day nationwide strike against the Centre’s proposal to privatise public sector banks. The strike, which began on Thusrday, has affected business transactions and other banking services, creating inconvenience to customers.

The stir especially affected those customers not so well-acquainted with digital or net banking. Customers from humble backgrounds and BPL families with Jan Dhan accounts in the banks have been hit to some extent in rural Karnataka.

Under the aegis of the United Forum of Bank Unions, the employees assembled at the State Bank of India premises on Kempe Gowda Road in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Forum convener Srinivas clarified that their attempt is not to inconvenience customers, but to send a message to the government and also the general public that the privatisation of the nationalised banks will adversely affect the country and the economy.