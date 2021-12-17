STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stand-up comedian P Shravan to appear before Hampi Police

Acting on the complaint, the police had served notices on the event organiser Tarle Box company and P Shravan.

Published: 17th December 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 04:58 AM

By Amit S Upadhye 
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A day after a complaint was registered against stand-up comedian P Shravan, his parents have confirmed that they will a pear before the Hampi police in the next 24 hours.

Local organisations and guides’ associations had filed a complaint at Hampi Tourist police station alleging that Shravan made vulgar comments about the historical musical pillars of Hampi.

Acting on the complaint, the police had served notices on the event organiser Tarle Box company and P Shravan. His parents have spoken to leaders of the organisations who have lodged complaints. “Shravan’s parents telephoned us and asked for Shravan to be forgiven.

However,we are firm on our complaint and the comedian must appear before the police. Somelocal heads and senior guides have decided to ask Shravan to tenderan apology in front of Virupaksha deity at the  temple,” said a member of Vijayanagara Smaraka Samrakshana Samiti. The police have currently taken up thecase under the Cyber Crime Act.

“We know that the organisers are trying to make peace with the complainants. If both the parties arrive at a decision, we will withdraw the case.  As of now, we have asked the organisers and Shravan to appear before us,” said a police official.

