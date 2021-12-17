Three districts in Karnataka cover over 100 per cent target with first COVID vaccine dose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three districts in Karnataka have achieved more than 100 per cent first dose coverage of Covid-19 vaccination. Congratulating healthcare workers and district administrations for the feat, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday, “The overall first dose coverage in the state is 96 per cent, with nearly 4.7 crore persons vaccinated, out of 4.9 crore persons aged above 18 years.”



The first dose coverage is highest in Bengaluru Urban, with 127 per cent of the target covered, followed by Gadag with 102% and Vijayapura with 101%. Meanwhile, five other districts are on the verge of completing 100% first dose coverage.

Kodagu and Bagalkot districts have touched 99%, Belagavi, Chikkaballapura and Davanagere have vaccinated 98% of the population.

“In a new milestone in vaccination coverage, the state has covered 96 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose. In most of the districts, the second dose coverage is also above 80%. We are hoping to cover the entire eligible population by the year-end,” Dr Sudhakar said.

While Bengaluru Urban is doing extremely well with vaccination coverage, BBMP has so far vaccinated 91% of its population, has low coverage and has roped in various NGOs to expand the vaccination drive in the city.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta flagged off six vaccination vans in association with various NGOs to ensure full vaccination and reach unvaccinated people. Second dose coverage is above 60% in all districts.

The health department is hopeful of achieving 70% coverage with both doses by the end of 2021.