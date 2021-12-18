Construct quarters for gram panchayat officials: Horatti to government

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: After Legislative Council members on Friday complained about panchayat

development officers (PDOs) not residing at their headquarters, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti suggested to the government to construct staff quarters for gram panchayat officials.

MLC Dr Sabanna Talavar pointed out that as per the government order in 2016, all PDOs should reside in their workplace, but no one is following it. “With the government giving charge of multiple GPs to a few PDOs, officers are hardly found in their office or at the workplace. In a few cases, PDOs stay in cities, forcing people to run around to get their work done,” he added.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj KS Eshwarappa said, “I have not received any such complaints. I will take a decision on constructing staff quarters for every gram panchayat after discussing it with the chief minister and finance department. I also believe that the staff quarters will help PDOs stay within GP limits and address grievances of the people.”

To a question as to when vacant posts in gram panchayats will be filled, Eshwarappa said, “There is also a shortage of other staff, including village accountants, in many village panchayats in Kalyan Karnataka. We have given powers to the zilla panchayat CEOs and deputy commissioner to appoint people directly to GP posts. We will take steps to fill vacant posts after discussing it with the finance department.”