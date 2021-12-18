Flood relief stretching Karnataka’s finances, warns top panel

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Fiscal Management Review Committee (FMRC) has taken objection to increased expenditure commitments on relief activities in flood-hit districts. The state is stretching beyond State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms, because of which the financial burden has increased on the state, it observed.

The committee recommended that going forward, the state should stick to the expenditure in disaster relief only as per the guidelines of the central government. Currently, the state government is offering Rs 5 lakh compensation to houses that have suffered damage beyond 50 per cent which is considered against the SDRF norms.

It stated that the state’s economic activity showed recovery from the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22 after it was hit by the second wave of the Covid pandemic in the first quarter. The increase in revenue collection is seen to be reaching pre-pandemic levels as the economic activity has picked up across sectors.

The committee, headed by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar and other senior officials of the Finance Department, stated that overall, the fiscal position of the state was weak because of the drop in revenue collection after transport restrictions were imposed in May and June during the second wave of Covid-19.

Revenues from the state’s own taxes stood at 57,714 crore, which is 46 per cent of the budgeted estimate of Rs 1,24,202 crore. In the first half of the fiscal, the state collected Rs 36,285 crore from commercial taxes as against the budgeted estimate of Rs 76,473 crore, Rs 12,396 crore from excise and Rs 5,942 crore from stamps and registration fees. Collections from motor vehicle taxes have been sluggish as the state has managed to collect just Rs 2,836 crore as compared to the budgeted estimate of Rs 7,515 crore.

The committee also pointed to increased commitment due to major and minor irrigation works and Public Works Department projects. It is 5 to 8 times the annual budget of respective departments. FMRC recommended to the government not to sanction any new works till the commitments are brought down to a ratio of 1:3 (Budget: Cost of Work approved).