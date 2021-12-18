Jalappa, a torch-bearer of backward classes 

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister R Laxminarayanappa Jalappa (97) passed away on Friday evening due to age-related ailments. He was admitted at the R L Jalappa Hospital a few days back where he was on life support. The mortal remains were shifted to his native village on Friday night where it will be kept for public viewing on Saturday. The last rites will be held later in the evening, according to family sources. Jalappa is survived by seven children.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Horticulture Minister Munirathna and others paid their last respects at the hospital in Kolar late on Friday. In his condolence message, the CM stated that Jalappa was a tall leader in state and central politics and worked for implementation of development-oriented programmes and added that his contribution in the field of education will always be remembered.

Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah said that he has lost a well-wisher and mentor. Jalappa’s contribution to society and in the education sector will be remembered forever, he added. Minister Sudhakar, in his condolence message, said that as a popular leader of the state, Jalappa had worked hard for the welfare of Dalits and Backward Classes and added that his service to agriculture, economic reforms and education was unique.

“After former CM Devaraj Urs, R L Jalappa was the true torchbearer of the backward classes movement. He helped the community leaders like Siddaramaiah reach the CM’s post. He was a pillar of the AHINDA movement as well,” said Dr C S Dwarakanath, former chairman of the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission and a close associate of Jalappa.

Jalappa started his political career with the Indian National Congress and was a minister in the state cabinet. He was also elected to Parliament thrice from Chikkaballapur constituency and was Union Minister for Textiles. He quit the party along with former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs to form the Karnataka Kranti Ranga which later merged with the Janata Party. Later on, he joined Janata Dal before returning to Congress in 1998.

He had contributed to the development of Kolar, Doddaballapur and Chikkaballapur districts where he established educational institutions. The R L Jalappa Hospital serves people from the three districts and also from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

