STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Bommai condemns vandalism in Belagavi; warns of stringent action against miscreants

Bommai said he has instructed Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to take stringent action against those who disturb law and order. 

Published: 18th December 2021 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has strongly condemned vandalism by miscreants at Belagavi and assured stringent action against the persons responsible at the earliest.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Bommai said, he has instructed Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to take stringent action against those who disturb law and order. The latter too has issued orders in this regard to police officers. Already a few persons have been arrested. 

"Those indulging in acts of vandalism like stone pelting, destroying public property, and damaging government vehicles would be dealt with sternly. More stringent and long-term measures would be taken to ensure that such acts do not recur. Police have been instructed to take all measures in this regard", he added.

Vandalizing the statutes of the patriots who have made sacrifices for the country could not be tolerated. "Statues are erected to pay respects to them, not to cause social unrest in their name. A few elements are indulging in such intolerable acts. They would be crushed", Bommai said.

A lot of reason reasons behind the Friday night vandalism included the holding of legislative session at Belagavi, but an investigation would find whether it was perpetrated intentionally, the chief minister added.,

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Vandalism Sangoli Rayanna
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp