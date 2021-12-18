Karnataka CM Bommai condemns vandalism in Belagavi; warns of stringent action against miscreants

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has strongly condemned vandalism by miscreants at Belagavi and assured stringent action against the persons responsible at the earliest.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Bommai said, he has instructed Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to take stringent action against those who disturb law and order. The latter too has issued orders in this regard to police officers. Already a few persons have been arrested.

"Those indulging in acts of vandalism like stone pelting, destroying public property, and damaging government vehicles would be dealt with sternly. More stringent and long-term measures would be taken to ensure that such acts do not recur. Police have been instructed to take all measures in this regard", he added.

Vandalizing the statutes of the patriots who have made sacrifices for the country could not be tolerated. "Statues are erected to pay respects to them, not to cause social unrest in their name. A few elements are indulging in such intolerable acts. They would be crushed", Bommai said.

A lot of reason reasons behind the Friday night vandalism included the holding of legislative session at Belagavi, but an investigation would find whether it was perpetrated intentionally, the chief minister added.,